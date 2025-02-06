Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,821 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 626,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 305,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,141 shares of company stock worth $20,567,176 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

