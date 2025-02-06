Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

ISBA opened at $25.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $188.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

About Isabella Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

