iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 118,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 42,866 shares.The stock last traded at $108.44 and had previously closed at $108.51.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 399,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 208,850 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,746,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

