iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,109 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF



iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

