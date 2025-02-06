iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

