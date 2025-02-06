iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,851 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

