iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.