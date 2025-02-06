iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

