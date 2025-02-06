iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $410.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

