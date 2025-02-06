iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 388,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

