iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 388,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

