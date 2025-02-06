iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780,141 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,404,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 825,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

