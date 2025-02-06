iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.