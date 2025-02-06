iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

