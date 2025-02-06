iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.