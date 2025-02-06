Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 7571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.
Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.50.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Cruz Copper Project located in Arizona. Ivanhoe Electric Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
See Also
