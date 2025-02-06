J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $13.19. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 80,701 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on JSAIY. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
