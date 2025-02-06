Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.740 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

