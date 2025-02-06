Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.740 EPS.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.74.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Alphabet’s 8% Drop Might Be the Entry Opportunity of the Year
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Volatility is Back: 3 Must-Have Stocks to Weather the Storm
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- BigBear.ai: Can New Leadership and Deregulation Unlock Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.