Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.