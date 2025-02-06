Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.