Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $420.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

