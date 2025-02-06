Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 418 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.