Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.85-6.20 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. 487,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.13.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.