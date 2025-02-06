Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 798,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 53,731 shares during the period.

JAAA stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

