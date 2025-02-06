Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 3,334 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hollman Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

