Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Sells $140,994.86 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

