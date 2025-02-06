Jason Drew Smith Sells 7,379 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,787,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,341,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $5,080,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

