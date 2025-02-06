Jason Drew Smith Sells 7,379 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ URGN opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
