Jennifer Mccalman Sells 278 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

HSY opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

