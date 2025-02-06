Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 676,968 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 676,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of South Bow at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.
South Bow Stock Performance
Shares of SOBO opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on South Bow
South Bow Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.