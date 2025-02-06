Jennison Associates LLC Has $25.05 Million Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.13% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $25,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Stephens began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

