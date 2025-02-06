JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. JFE had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%.
JFE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.81. JFE has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.
