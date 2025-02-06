JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. JFE had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.81. JFE has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Get JFE alerts:

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.