Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 386724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 20.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $531.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

