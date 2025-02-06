Jito (JTO) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $716.44 million and approximately $119.82 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jito has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97,192.60 or 1.00043009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,769.41 or 0.99607408 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,919,666 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 290,919,666.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.78292997 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $110,842,019.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

