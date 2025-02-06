Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 333,334 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 13th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,666,656.00.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Joby Aviation last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

