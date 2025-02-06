John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

