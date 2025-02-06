John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $409,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $420.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day moving average is $393.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

