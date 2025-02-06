John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,290 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

