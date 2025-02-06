Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.790 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

