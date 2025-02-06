Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.