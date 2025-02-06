Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 10,236 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $23,952.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,095.80. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.98. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.