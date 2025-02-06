JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.56 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec had a net margin of 57.10% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Trading Up 1.4 %

LON JEMA opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,893.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.04. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.62).

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Europe Middle East & Africa Securities Plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

