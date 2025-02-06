JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

