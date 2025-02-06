Jupiter Wellness Files 8-K Report with SEC – Expands Colorado Distribution Through Partnerships

Jupiter Wellness, operating under Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), recently made significant strides by signing a distribution agreement with Eagle Rock Distributing Company and King Soopers to expand its product reach in Colorado. This strategic move endeavors to replicate the success that Safety Shot has achieved in major supermarket chains, aligning with the growing demand for plant-based functional beverages in today’s market.

Yerbaé Brands Corp., a plant-based functional beverage company, disclosed this partnership, citing the distribution agreement with Eagle Rock Distributing Company to supply Yerbaé’s 12oz functional beverage products to King Soopers locations across Colorado. The collaboration with Eagle Rock, well-known for its quality service and extensive experience in beverage distribution, is anticipated to facilitate the distribution of Yerbaé’s products across various regions in Colorado, addressing the increasing consumer preference for health-focused beverage options.

Todd Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yerbaé, emphasized the suitability of Yerbaé’s clean, plant-based functional beverages for health-conscious consumers in Colorado. The collaboration with Eagle Rock is expected to broaden Yerbaé’s consumer base, particularly within the King Soopers network, known for its widespread presence in the Rocky Mountain region.

The recent distribution agreement is part of Yerbaé’s overarching strategy to enhance its retail footprint and cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers. This approach mirrors Safety Shot, Inc.’s focus on establishing partnerships with key players in the beverage retail sector. Safety Shot, currently in the process of acquiring Yerbaé, aims to expand its market presence by securing prominent placements in convenience stores and major supermarket chains nationwide.

Yerbaé’s expanded product line, including flavors like Mango Passionfruit, Black Cherry Pineapple, and Peachy Mimosa Twist, caters to King Soopers’ customers seeking zero sugar, zero calorie, non-GMO, and gluten-free beverage options. This diverse offering is designed to empower consumers to make healthier choices without compromising on taste or enjoyment.

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, Inc., expressed confidence in the mutual benefits the partnership between Yerbaé and Eagle Rock will bring, emphasizing the shared vision to provide consumers with innovative and health-conscious beverage choices. The collaboration serves as a strategic move to foster growth for both brands and reinforce their commitment to offering accessible, wellness-oriented products to consumers.

Yerbaé Brands Corp., founded in 2017, stands out in the functional beverage marketplace with its plant-based, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages. Utilizing plant-based ingredients, particularly yerba mate, Yerbaé aims to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers by providing a nutritionally rich and caffeine-infused beverage alternative.

The distribution agreement with Eagle Rock and King Soopers underscores Jupiter Wellness’s commitment to strategic growth and market expansion, aligning with the evolving consumer preferences for healthier and cleaner beverage choices.

