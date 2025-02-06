K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:KNT opened at C$9.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.