Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

