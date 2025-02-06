Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,284,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 588,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 311,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $94.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

