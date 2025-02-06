Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes $188,000 Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 90.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Up 7.3 %

NuScale Power stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

