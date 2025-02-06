Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.56.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th.

KROS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $450.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

