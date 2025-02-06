Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,707 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

