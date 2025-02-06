Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,707 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.