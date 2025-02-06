Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Posts Earnings Results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Key Tronic Stock Down 4.2 %

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 3,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,768. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -377.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

