Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

